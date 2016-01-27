Jan 27 Hawaii's attorney general issued a formal advisory opinion on Wednesday that said daily fantasy sports contests, such as those run by FanDuel and DraftKings, constitute illegal gambling under existing state laws.

"Gambling generally occurs under Hawaii law when a person stakes or risks something of value upon a game of chance or upon any future contingent event not under the person's control," Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said. "The technology may have changed, but the vice has not."

The fast-growing, multibillion-dollar fantasy sports industry dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel has drawn increased attention from state regulators over the past year, with the attorneys general of New York, Illinois, Texas and Nevada challenging their legality. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)