By Suzanne Barlyn
Dec 24 Fantasy sports company DraftKings will
ask a court to decide whether it can offer daily fantasy sports
games in Illinois, after the state's attorney general declared
them illegal gambling.
The attorney general's ruling is another blow to the two
leading daily fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and FanDuel,
which are also fighting a legal battle to permanently continue
doing business in New York state.
"In light of the opinion, we expect that both FanDuel and
DraftKings will amend their terms of use to include Illinois as
an additional state whose residents are not eligible to
participate in the contests," Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan said in a statement on Wednesday.
DraftKings "will continue to abide by all relevant laws and
will follow the direction of the courts," the company said in a
statement later on Wednesday. "Pending that resolution the
company will preserve the status quo."
FanDuel will pursue all legal options, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
The Illinois opinion comes amid nationwide scrutiny at the
state and federal level as to whether daily fantasy sports games
amount to gambling.
DraftKings and FanDuel, on Dec. 11, won a temporary reprieve
from a New York judge's order to stop doing business in the
state.
In November, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
sent cease and desist letters to the companies, demanding that
they stop taking money from players in the state. Schneiderman
then sought, and won, injunctions against DraftKings and FanDuel
from a state trial judge also on Dec 11. Later that day a state
appellate court temporarily stayed the order.
The companies, as a result, may continue to operate in New
York until at least early January, when the appeals court holds
another hearing.
Fantasy sports started in 1980 and surged in popularity
online. Participants typically create teams that span an entire
season in professional sports, including American football,
baseball, basketball and hockey.
Daily fantasy sports, a turbocharged version of the
season-long game, have developed over the past decade. Players
draft teams in games played in just one evening or over a
weekend.
Professional football is the most popular sport for daily
fantasy contests.
The companies' business in New York and Illinois could also
be saved by legislatures in those states, where bills have been
introduced to make the games legal. But the level of support for
these bills is unclear.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Michael
Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)