(Adds background, details from lawsuits)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Dec 24 Leading daily fantasy sports companies
DraftKings and FanDuel filed lawsuits in Illinois on Thursday
asking a judge to declare their games to be legal, a day after
the state's attorney general outlawed them as gambling.
The opinion Wednesday by Attorney General Lisa Madigan was
the latest blow to the two companies, which are also fighting a
legal battle in New York to permanently continue doing business
there.
Boston-based DraftKings and New York-based FanDuel have said
they would continue to operate in Illinois, despite Madigan's
opinion, pending the outcome of their lawsuits, which were filed
in Cook County and Sangamon County circuit courts, respectively.
Madigan was not immediately available to comment on the
lawsuits.
FanDuel brought its action with another fantasy sports
company, Head2Head Sports LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona,
which adds a layer of complexity to the Illinois case.
FanDuel games are daily in nature, while Head2Head's are
operated on a seasonal basis. The two companies asked in their
lawsuit for a declaration that both types of games are legal.
In November, New York's attorney general acknowledged that
seasonal fantasy sports, which require skill to succeed over a
period of months, are lawful, while daily games are based on
chance and, therefore, are illegal gambling in the state.
Illinois is the third-largest market for DraftKings and
FanDuel, with 6.7 percent of their users, according to Eilers
Research, LLC.
The Illinois opinion comes amid nationwide scrutiny at the
state and federal level as to whether daily fantasy sports
games, which have surged in popularity in recent years, amount
to gambling.
In October, Nevada's gaming regulator also ordered the
online sites to cease operations in the state.
The fantasy sports industry allows participants to assemble
imaginary pro football, baseball, basketball and hockey teams
from rosters of real players and to accumulate points based on
how those players perform in actual games over the course of a
season.
The daily versions allow fans to spend money on the game
with a frequency that critics say is akin to sports betting.
Purveyors of fantasy sports argue it is a skilled-based
entertainment product, not wagering.
DraftKings and FanDuel, both privately held, have valuations
of more then $1 billion; high-profile investors have poured
money into both.
Their businesses in New York and Illinois could also be
saved by legislatures in those states, where legalization bills
have been introduced. But the level of support for these bills
is unclear.
DraftKings hired a high-profile legal team in November,
including David Boies and Randy Mastro, to fight
cease-and-desist letters from New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman.
Schneiderman had demanded that the companies stop taking
money from players in the state. On Dec. 11, Schneiderman won
injunctions against DraftKings and FanDuel, but later the same
day a state appellate court temporarily stayed the
order.
The companies, as a result, may continue to operate in New
York until at least early January, when the appeals court is to
hold another hearing.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Michael
Erman and Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Steve Orlofsky
and Leslie Adler)