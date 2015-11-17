NEW YORK Nov 17 Daily fantasy sports site FanDuel said on Tuesday it would no longer let people in New York enter its paid contests in response to efforts by the state's attorney general to declare the games illegal gambling.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed earlier in the day for a temporary injunction that would shut down daily fantasy sports leaders FanDuel and DraftKings in the state in the latest blow to the fast-growing, multibillion-dollar industry. A hearing on the injunction is scheduled to be heard by a New York state court on Nov 25.

"We are temporarily suspending entry in paid contests for people located in New York," the company said in a statement. "We believe that this restriction is temporary and we hope to be able to offer our paid contests to New Yorkers again very soon."

The company stopped taking new deposits from players in New York on Friday but allowed New Yorkers to play in games over the weekend with money they had already deposited. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Andrew Hay)