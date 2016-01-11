NEW YORK Jan 11 An appeals court has granted a request by leading daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings to keep operating in New York indefinitely while they battle against the state's attorney general, who wants to shut them down, a lawyer for DraftKings said on Monday.

The move allows the companies to keep operating during an appeal in a civil action initiated by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in November, a potentially extensive process.

A panel of New York State Appeals Court judges on Friday had extended the temporary stay of an injunction granted by a New York state trial court on Dec. 11. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and John McCrank; editing by G Crosse)