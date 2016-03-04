(Adds DraftKings statement, paragraphs 5-6)
By Erwin Seba and Jon Herskovitz
HOUSTON, March 4 Texas reached a deal with
fantasy sports firm FanDuel by which it will halt paid
operations on May 2, the state's top prosecutor said on Friday,
two months after saying such online operations are illegal
gambling.
FanDuel will continue to operate its free games in Texas,
but will stop accepting paid contest entries on May 2. In
return, the prosecutor agreed not to take any legal action
against FanDuel over its contests.
"I commend FanDuel for responsibly and pro-actively working
with us to reach this settlement," Texas Attorney General Ken
Paxton said in a statement.
In January, Paxton said daily fantasy sports games that
charge players to compete cannot operate legally in Texas,
joining other states in challenging the legality of such online
contests.
DraftKings said in a statement it is working with lawmakers
and attorneys general nationally to develop regulations for its
contests that offer "thoughtful and appropriate consumer
protections."
DraftKings said that in Texas it had asked for a judgment
'to bring clarity to its legal situation."
The growing, multibillion-dollar fantasy sports industry
dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel has drawn increased
attention from state regulators over the past year, with the
attorneys general of New York, Illinois and Nevada challenging
their legality.
Texas, with a $1.6 trillion yearly economy, is a major
market for daily fantasy companies, which charge customers to
take part in mostly single-day games in which they draft a
roster of players whose performance on the field earns points.
In the daily games, participants pay to compete for cash
prizes against others in online leagues based on imaginary teams
assembled from rosters of real players, which accumulate points
based on how those players perform in actual games.
The games are illegal in Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana
and Washington. The attorneys general of New York and Illinois
have also declared the games illegal, but those rulings are
being challenged in state courts.
Nevada has said fantasy sports companies cannot operate in
the state unless they receive gaming licenses.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Jon Herskovitz in
Austin; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)