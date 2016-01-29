NEW YORK Jan 29 Vantiv Inc, one of the
largest companies to process payments for daily fantasy sports
companies, will pull out of the sector as an increasing number
of states have declared the games illegal, the New York Times
reported on Friday.
Vantiv lawyer Jonathan Ellman sent the company's daily
fantasy sports clients a letter saying it would stop processing
their wagers and payouts at the end of February, the Times said.
Vantiv could not be immediately reached for comment.
Spokespersons for daily fantasy sports market leaders DraftKings
and FanDuel were also not immediately available.
PayPal Holdings Inc said it was still processing
payments to daily fantasy sports companies.
"We are aware of Vantiv's recent decision to discontinue
processing payments for Daily Fantasy Sports services," PayPal
spokeswoman Martha Cass said in a statement. "We continue to
review and consider ongoing developments in relation to daily
fantasy sports."
Fantasy sports started in 1980 and surged in popularity
online. Participants typically create teams that span an entire
season in professional sports, including American football,
baseball, basketball and hockey.
Daily fantasy sports, a turbocharged version of the
season-long game, have developed over the past decade. Players
draft teams in games played in just one evening or over a
weekend.
In recent months, the games have faced state and federal
scrutiny over whether they amount to gambling.
The games are illegal in Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana
and Washington. Attorneys general in states including New York,
Illinois, Vermont and Mississippi have recently challenged the
legality of the games.
(Reporting by Michael Erman and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by
Richard Chang)