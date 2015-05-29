TOKYO May 29 Japanese industrial robot maker
Fanuc Corp said it would cancel treasury shares worth
14.01 percent of outstanding shares, in line with a decision
last month to retire more re-purchased stocks after pressure
from activist U.S. investor Daniel Loeb.
Fanuc said on Friday that the move, effective June 10, would
lower its holding of treasury stock to 5 percent of outstanding
shares from 18.31 percent at end-March.
The company, whose cash-hoarding habits had come under
criticism from Loeb and other shareholders, said last month that
it was doubling its dividend payout ratio and cancelling
treasury stocks.
