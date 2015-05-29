TOKYO May 29 Japanese industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp said it would cancel treasury shares worth 14.01 percent of outstanding shares, in line with a decision last month to retire more re-purchased stocks after pressure from activist U.S. investor Daniel Loeb.

Fanuc said on Friday that the move, effective June 10, would lower its holding of treasury stock to 5 percent of outstanding shares from 18.31 percent at end-March.

The company, whose cash-hoarding habits had come under criticism from Loeb and other shareholders, said last month that it was doubling its dividend payout ratio and cancelling treasury stocks. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)