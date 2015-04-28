OSHINO-MURA, Japan, April 28 The head of
Japanese factory robot maker Fanuc Corp said he would
address analysts and investors twice a year after avoiding them
for years as the once-secretive company slowly opens up to
pressure from investors like Daniel Loeb for better governance
and shareholder returns.
A day after doubling its planned dividend payout ratio to 60
percent after calls for more returns from Loeb's activist hedge
fund Third Point, Fanuc Chief Executive Yoshiharu Inaba
reluctantly met over 80 financial analysts and investors on
Tuesday at the company's headquarters near Mount Fuji, a
two-hour drive from the capital.
"To be honest, talking to everyone here doesn't lead to
better sales," Inaba said when asked whether he was open to more
regular meetings. The CEO said he believed two such meetings a
year would be sufficient.
"I'd rather be meeting customers and winning orders," he
said, addressing the first such gathering in four years. While
Inaba has occasionally met investors one-on-one, most Japanese
companies officially brief analysts once a quarter.
Before Third Point announced it had acquired an unspecified
stake in Fanuc in February - a company with good profits, no
debt and a growing cash pile - the firm did not have a dedicated
investor relations department.
Loeb was not available for comment on Fanuc's increased
payout plans.
Investors had previously complained about Fanuc's habit of
hoarding cash rather than returning it to shareholders, but
broadly tolerated it due to strong earnings. Loeb, however,
questioned its "illogical" capital structure, as well as
criticising its lack of communication with investors.
"It's not that I don't like all of you," said Inaba. "It's
just that my primary responsibility is in improving results."
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)