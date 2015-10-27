TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese robotics maker Fanuc
Corp's quarterly net profit fell from a year earlier,
slightly missing market expectations due to slower demand for
factory automation in China.
The company said its net income in the three months through
end-September fell to 41 billion yen ($340 million) from 49
billion yen in the year-ago quarter. Markets expected 44 billion
yen, according to an average estimate compiled from 19 analysts'
forecasts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In terms of our FA (factory automation) business, sales to
the manufacturing equipment industry were roughly flat
domestically and in Europe, but a slowdown in China became
apparent," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
It increased its half-year dividend to 281.86 yen per share
from 144.69 yen in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 120.6900 yen)
