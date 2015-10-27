TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese robotics maker Fanuc Corp's quarterly net profit fell from a year earlier, slightly missing market expectations due to slower demand for factory automation in China.

The company said its net income in the three months through end-September fell to 41 billion yen ($340 million) from 49 billion yen in the year-ago quarter. Markets expected 44 billion yen, according to an average estimate compiled from 19 analysts' forecasts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In terms of our FA (factory automation) business, sales to the manufacturing equipment industry were roughly flat domestically and in Europe, but a slowdown in China became apparent," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It increased its half-year dividend to 281.86 yen per share from 144.69 yen in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 120.6900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)