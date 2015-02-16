* Fanuc to spend $844 million on new plant

* Says decision unrelated to shareholder return criticism (Adds company, analyst comments)

By Ritsuko Ando

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp on Monday said it would double its planned investment in a new factory, a week after hedge fund Third Point called on the firm to use its cash pile to boost shareholder returns by buying back shares.

The cash-rich company said its decision to spend 100 billion yen ($844 million) on land and construction was unrelated to Third Point saying in a quarterly investor letter that Fanuc's capital structure "does nothing for shareholder value".

Fanuc is one of the world's largest industrial robot makers, known for innovative automation technology. It is also widely known for having minimal engagement with investors, lacking even an investor relations department.

Criticism from new shareholder Third Point, run by activist investor Daniel Loeb, followed a series of buybacks by firms as disparate as Japan Tobacco Inc and Nomura Holdings Inc . Those moves came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on companies to return more value to shareholders.

"Our announcement today has nothing to do with them," said a Fanuc spokesman, when asked whether the increased spending on the plant in central Japan's Tochigi prefecture was in response to Third Point's comments.

Fanuc decided to increase spending from the 50 billion yen announced in September to build more facilities at the new plant, including employee housing, the spokesman said.

The U.S. hedge fund was not available for comment.

The robot maker has no debt and ended its last fiscal year with cash and equivalents of 824 billion yen, with total assets at 1.3 trillion yen. Its return on equity exceeds the industry average, and its operating margins have been around 40 percent compared with under 10 percent among its peers.

"Boosting strategic investment is fine, but that's not the same thing as buying back shares," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute. "For a company like Fanuc which has so much cash, it's pretty extreme not to be more pro-active in returning value."

Fanuc enjoys a somewhat mysterious profile, in part spawned by building its headquarters in a forest at the foot of Mount Fuji, and having buildings and workers alike clad in yellow - the colour of its robots and the favourite hue of Seiuemon Inaba who founded the company in 1958.

The company holds its annual general meeting (AGM) at the location, obliging investors to make the three-hour trip from Tokyo - the more usual venue for the AGMs of Tokyo-listed firms.

"I think fund managers keep quiet because Fanuc is so strong in its main operations," said Rakuten's Kubota, referring to both Fanuc's capital allocation and investor relations record. ($1 = 118.5300 yen) (Editing by Christopher Cushing)