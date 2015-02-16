* Fanuc to spend $844 million on new plant
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese industrial robot maker
Fanuc Corp on Monday said it would double its planned
investment in a new factory, a week after hedge fund Third Point
called on the firm to use its cash pile to boost shareholder
returns by buying back shares.
The cash-rich company said its decision to spend 100 billion
yen ($844 million) on land and construction was unrelated to
Third Point saying in a quarterly investor letter that Fanuc's
capital structure "does nothing for shareholder value".
Fanuc is one of the world's largest industrial robot makers,
known for innovative automation technology. It is also widely
known for having minimal engagement with investors, lacking even
an investor relations department.
Criticism from new shareholder Third Point, run by activist
investor Daniel Loeb, followed a series of buybacks by firms as
disparate as Japan Tobacco Inc and Nomura Holdings Inc
. Those moves came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called on companies to return more value to shareholders.
"Our announcement today has nothing to do with them," said a
Fanuc spokesman, when asked whether the increased spending on
the plant in central Japan's Tochigi prefecture was in response
to Third Point's comments.
Fanuc decided to increase spending from the 50 billion yen
announced in September to build more facilities at the new
plant, including employee housing, the spokesman said.
The U.S. hedge fund was not available for comment.
The robot maker has no debt and ended its last fiscal year
with cash and equivalents of 824 billion yen, with total assets
at 1.3 trillion yen. Its return on equity exceeds the industry
average, and its operating margins have been around 40 percent
compared with under 10 percent among its peers.
"Boosting strategic investment is fine, but that's not the
same thing as buying back shares," said Masayuki Kubota, chief
strategist at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute.
"For a company like Fanuc which has so much cash, it's pretty
extreme not to be more pro-active in returning value."
Fanuc enjoys a somewhat mysterious profile, in part spawned
by building its headquarters in a forest at the foot of Mount
Fuji, and having buildings and workers alike clad in yellow -
the colour of its robots and the favourite hue of Seiuemon Inaba
who founded the company in 1958.
The company holds its annual general meeting (AGM) at the
location, obliging investors to make the three-hour trip from
Tokyo - the more usual venue for the AGMs of Tokyo-listed firms.
"I think fund managers keep quiet because Fanuc is so strong
in its main operations," said Rakuten's Kubota, referring to
both Fanuc's capital allocation and investor relations record.
($1 = 118.5300 yen)
