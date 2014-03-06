ROME, March 6 Global food prices rose in
February in the sharpest climb since mid-2012, the United
Nations food agency said on Thursday, due to higher prices in
all commodity groups except meat.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index,
which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 208.1 points in
February, up 5.2 points from a slightly revised January index of
202.9.
FAO said the strongest rises were in sugar, up 6.2 percent,
and oils, up 4.9 percent.
FAO raised its global cereals output forecast to a record
2.515 billion tones, up 13 million tonnes from its previous
forecast. It raised its estimate of world cereal stocks at
end-2014 season slightly to 578.5 million tonnes.
Its first world wheat output forecast for 2014 was 704
million tonnes, a drop of 1.7 percent from the 2013 record
harvest, but which would still be the second largest crop ever,
FAO said.