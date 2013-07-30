(Adds details, quotes)
MILAN, July 30 Developing countries should speed
up the withdrawal of highly hazardous pesticides from their
markets following the death of 23 children from contaminated
food in India, the United Nation's Food and Agriculture
Organization said on Tuesday.
The children in the Indian state of Bihar died earlier this
month after eating a school meal of rice and potato curry
contaminated with monocrotophos, a pesticide considered highly
hazardous by the FAO and the World Health
Organization.
"Experience in many developing countries shows that the
distribution and use of such highly toxic products very often
poses a serious risk to human health and the environment," the
FAO said in a statement.
Monocrotophos is banned in many countries but a panel of
government experts in India was persuaded by manufacturers that
the product was cheaper than alternatives and more effective in
controlling pests that decimate crop output.
Although India's government argues the benefits of strong
pesticides outweigh the hazards if properly managed, the food
poisoning tragedy underlined criticism such controls are
virtually ignored on the ground.
The FAO said many countries lacked the resources to properly
manage the storage, distribution, handling and disposal of
pesticides and to reduce their risks.
"Highly hazardous products should not be available to small
scale farmers who lack knowledge and the proper sprayers,
protective gear and storage facilities to manage such products
appropriately," the FAO added.
Monocrotophos is currently prohibited in Australia, China,
the European Union and the United States, and in many countries
in Africa, Asia and Latin America, the FAO said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi and
Elizabeth Piper)