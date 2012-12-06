ROME Dec 6 World food prices could fall further
in coming months after declining in November to their lowest
level since June, a senior economist at the United Nations Food
and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday.
"Most likely we will see a continuation of the current
trend, there is still scope for further declines," FAO economist
Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters by telephone.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 211 points in November, down 3 points from
October.
Abbassian said critically low reserves of some cereals meant
that food prices were likely to remain volatile in the coming
season.
FAO expects world cereal stocks at the close of crop seasons
ending in 2013 to stand at around 495 million tonnes, down 5
percent from their opening level.
