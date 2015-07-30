TAIPEI, July 30 Taiwan's Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co Ltd said it hopes to ultimately
be able to hold a stake in local network TV operator China
Network Systems (CNS), but domestic regulations prevent it from
doing so now.
The seven-year bond deal announced Thursday with Morgan
Stanley's private equity unit effectively allows the
Taiwanese telecom carrier to one day acquire CNS without
breaching current regulations now.
Far EasTone said it would purchase corporate bonds of a unit
of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPE Asia), which will
take a controlling stake in CNS. Through the bond deal, Far
EasTone will begin business cooperation with CNS, Far EasTone
and Morgan Stanley said in joint statements.
The bond purchase will not exceed T$17.21 billion and the
debt matures in seven years, Far EasTone said.
Because Far EasTone is minority held by government agencies,
it has to abide by Taiwanese regulations that prevent political
parties, the government and the military from having equity
stakes to control media entities.
"Once the rules are relaxed, Far EasTone will invest in CNS
immediately," Yaling Lang, spokeswoman for Far EasTone, told a
press briefing.
Lang said the hope is that Taiwanese regulations will change
by the time the bond matures.
Earlier this month, a source with direct knowledge of the
deal told Reuters that the entire deal was estimated at $2.3
billion.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)