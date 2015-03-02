TAIPEI, March 2 Taiwan's Far Eastone
Telecommunications has emerged as the frontrunner to
buy Ting Hsin International's 4G telecoms unit in a deal likely
to be worth around T$18 billion ($570 million), the Commercial
Times reported on Monday.
In the first round of bidding in February, Far Eastone
outbid bigger rival Chunghwa Telecom, Apple Inc
supplier Hon Hai Precision and an
unidentified Japanese company, the newspaper said, citing
unnamed industry sources.
Far Eastone plans to acquire the unit, called T Star, in a
cash and share deal, the paper said but added that it was still
possible that Ting Hsin, the parent company of Hong Kong-listed
Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp, may hold a second
round of bidding.
Far Eastone spokeswoman Yaling Lang said that most
telecommunications companies would be interested in T Star but
declined further comment.
Ting Hsin officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Ting Hsin, maker of China's popular Master Kong instant
noodles, has been looking for a buyer for the unit after the
government asked local banks to withold new lending to the
company in the wake of food scandals last year.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and JR Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)