Dec 9 Faraday Future, an electric car venture
backed in part by Chinese billionaire Yeuting Jia, plans to set
up its first manufacturing facility in Las Vegas with a $1
billion investment, according to a person close to the company.
The investment move, however, is not finalized, the person
said.
Earlier, in a letter to the Nevada state lawmakers, Jia, who
is also the founder and CEO of technology firm Letv, said the
proposed investment would create 4,500 jobs in the state. (bit.ly/1HVMZkh)
Jia's letter was to nudge the lawmakers to give Faraday
Future incentives for the electric vehicle plant the company is
considering to build.
Jia said in the letter that he was one of the founders of
Faraday Future (FF), but did not identify other founders of the
startup.
FF is one of several startups in China and the United States
focused on building electric cars to rival those of Tesla Motors
Inc.
In September, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, an affiliate of
government-owned BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, said it opened a
technology research center in California's Silicon Valley and is
teaming with U.S. electric-car startup Atieva to develop
electric vehicles for China and global markets.
Apart from BAIC and FF, state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC
Motor Corp is also setting up a research facility in
Silicon Valley and is developing electric and self-driving cars.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru and Norihiko Shirouzu
in Beijing; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)