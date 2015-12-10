Dec 9 Faraday Future, an electric car venture backed in part by Chinese billionaire Yeuting Jia, plans to set up its first manufacturing facility in Las Vegas with a $1 billion investment, according to a person close to the company.

The investment move, however, is not finalized, the person said.

Earlier, in a letter to the Nevada state lawmakers, Jia, who is also the founder and CEO of technology firm Letv, said the proposed investment would create 4,500 jobs in the state. (bit.ly/1HVMZkh)

Jia's letter was to nudge the lawmakers to give Faraday Future incentives for the electric vehicle plant the company is considering to build.

Jia said in the letter that he was one of the founders of Faraday Future (FF), but did not identify other founders of the startup.

FF is one of several startups in China and the United States focused on building electric cars to rival those of Tesla Motors Inc.

In September, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, an affiliate of government-owned BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, said it opened a technology research center in California's Silicon Valley and is teaming with U.S. electric-car startup Atieva to develop electric vehicles for China and global markets.

Apart from BAIC and FF, state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp is also setting up a research facility in Silicon Valley and is developing electric and self-driving cars. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)