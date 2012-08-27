SINGAPORE Aug 27 Units of Far East Hospitality Trust rose more than 6 percent above the initial public offering price on their market debut on Monday, indicating healthy demand for dividend yield and exposure to Singapore's buoyant tourism sector.

The trust, which owns hotels and serviced residences, raised S$717.6 million ($574.24 million) in the IPO, making it the second-largest Singapore offering this year after IHH Healthcare's $2.1 billion.

By 2:03 p.m. (0603 GMT), Far East units rose as high as S$0.99, above the IPO price of S$0.93, which was at the top end of its indicative price range. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Eveline Danubrata)