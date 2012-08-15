SINGAPORE Aug 15 Singapore's Far East Hospitality Trust, which owns hotels and serviced residences, priced its initial public offering at the top end of an indicative range, signalling strong demand for the offer that could raise S$717.6 million ($575.12 million), sources said.

Far East Hospitality plans to sell stapled securities at S$0.93 each, representing the top of the indicated S$0.86-S$0.93 range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"The demand is very very strong," said one of the sources, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

According to a prospectus, the trust plans to sell 329.4 million stapled securities to institutional and public investors, and a total of 376.3 million units to cornerstone investors such as Aberdeen Asset Management and AIA Group .

The offering also has an over-allotment option of 65.9 million units.

DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint financial advisers, global coordinators and issue managers for the listing. ($1 = 1.2478 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)