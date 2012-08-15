(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE Aug 15 Singapore's Far East
Hospitality Trust is set to raise $575 million in an initial
public offering after pricing it at the top end of an indicative
range, sources said, making it the city state's second-largest
offering this year.
Far East, which owns hotels and serviced residences, drew
strong demand from institutional investors attracted by its
yield and exposure to Singapore's buoyant tourism sector.
"It's still a yield play in the market now. People are
looking for something stable and anything beyond 5 percent looks
attractive," said Ong Kian Lin, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
The trust plans to sell stapled securities at S$0.93 each,
representing the top of an indicated S$0.86-S$0.93 range, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Stapled securities are two different types of securities
sold together to investors as one.
Based on the offer price, Far East expects its distribution
yield this year to be 6 percent, according to its prospectus.
This compares with an average of 5.5 percent across Singapore
real estate investment trusts.
The sector has risen 23.5 percent so far this year,
outperforming the Straits Times Index's 15 percent
gain, as investors seek stable income in the midst of huge
market volatility.
Far East plans to sell 329.4 million stapled securities to
institutional and public investors and a total of 376.3 million
units to cornerstone investors, such as Aberdeen Asset
Management and AIA Group.
The offering also has an over-allotment option of 65.9
million units.
It will be Singapore's second-largest offering this year
after hospital operator IHH Healthcare ,
which listed in Singapore and Malaysia last month after raising
$2.1 billion.
STRONG TOURISM
Far East Hospitality, which is backed by Singapore property
developer Far East Organisation, has seven hotels including
Orchard Parade in its portfolio and is expected to benefit from
the city-state's buoyant tourism sector.
"Tourism in Singapore, although it is slowing down, is still
expected to be stable," Ong said, adding he expects hotel
occupancy to rise to 90 percent towards the end of the year,
boosted by the Formula One Grand Prix in September and year-end
holidays.
Hotel occupancy rates in Singapore averaged 86 percent in
May and visitor arrivals in January-May were up 12 percent from
a year earlier, according to the Singapore Tourism Board.
Some of Far East's assets, such as Orchard Parade, have room
for upgrading works, which will improve the trust's overall
distribution per unit in future, Ong said.
DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint financial
advisers, global coordinators and issue managers for the
listing.
($1 = 1.2478 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Richard Pullin)