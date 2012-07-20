HONG KONG, July 20 Far East REIT, which owns
hotels and serviced residences in Singapore, started
pre-marketing on Friday an initial public offering of up to
S$700 million ($558 million), the biggest in the Southeast Asian
country so far this year, a source with knowledge of the deal
said.
The real estate investment trust, sponsored by Far East
Organization, comprises seven hotels and four serviced
residences in Singapore with about 2,500 rooms, said the source,
who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
About half of the orders for the IPO are expected to be
covered by cornerstone investors, the source said.