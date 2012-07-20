* Far East REIT marketed at 6-6.5 pct yield-source
* About half of IPO seen covered by cornerstones
* Set to be biggest IPO in Singapore so far in 2012
By Elzio Barreto and Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, July 20 Far East REIT, a hospitality
trust launched by Singapore's largest privately owned property
developer, started pre-marketing on Friday an up to S$700
million ($558 million) IPO, betting on demand from yield-hungry
investors burnt by volatile global markets.
With interest rates around the world hovering near
record-lows, the fixed return on real estate investment trusts
are helping lure investors amid an uncertain outlook for
equities. The MSCI World Index has fallen nearly
7 percent since its March peak because of concerns over Europe's
debt crisis and China's economic slowdown.
The REIT, which owns hotels and serviced residences in
Singapore, is being marketed at a yield of 6-6.5 percent, said a
source with knowledge of the deal who was not authorized to
speak publicly on the matter. The yield is slightly below the
6.63 percent average for all REITs listed in Singapore.
The IPO is set to be the biggest in the city-state so far
this year.
"It's still a relatively risk-averse environment so REITs
are something that people are looking at because they give good
yields," said Wee Liat Lee, head of property research at BNP
Paribas Securities (Asia) in Hong Kong.
"Sentiment has been pretty sizeably affected by the slowdown
in China recently, so the interest is diverted to Southeast Asia
and Singapore as a capital-raising platform."
The yield for the Far East REIT compares with about 7.9
percent offered for Ascendas Hospitality Trust's deal this week
and 6 percent for CDL Hospitality Trust.
By comparison, so-called specialized REITs that also bundle
hotel properties traded at an average 6.6 percent yield in
Singapore, 6.7 percent in Hong Kong and 7.4 percent in Malaysia,
according to Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) data.
The REIT, sponsored by Far East Organization, comprises
seven hotels and four serviced residences in Singapore with
about 2,500 rooms, the source added.
SINGAPORE STOCK ISSUANCE SLUMPS
The deal will come on the heels of Ascendas Hospitality
Trust's $304 million offering, which had to be relaunched this
week after the company was forced to remove one of the hotels
from its portfolio.
It will be a welcome development for equity capital markets
in Singapore, where issuance plunged 74 percent to $4.7 billion
in the first half of the year from the same period of 2011. The
slump was much steeper than the 30 percent decline in stock
sales in Asia ex-Japan, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Far East REIT and its bankers will start taking orders for
the IPO on Aug. 6, with pricing slated for Aug. 15. The REIT is
set to debut on the Singapore stock exchange on Aug. 27.
About half of the orders for the offering are expected to be
covered by cornerstone investors, the source added.
DBS Group, Goldman Sachs and HSBC
were hired as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on
the deal.
($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)
