HONG KONG, April 5 Private equity-backed Far
East Horizon Limited, a Sinochem Group company, said
on Thursday it had established a $1 billion medium term note
programme.
The financing firm, whose institutional shareholders include
KKR & Co LP and Government of Singapore Investment
Corporation, according to Thomson Reuters data, said it
has appointed Citigroup and HSBC as arrangers
under the programme.
The company said it will issue notes in multiple currencies
to professional and institutional investors, but did not specify
currencies.
Transactions will be exempt from registration requirements
under the U.S. Securities Act.
Far East Horizon provides financing solutions through
equipment-based financial leasing in China.