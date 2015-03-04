March 4 British online luxury fashion company
Farfetch said it raised $86 million from investment firm DST
Global and existing shareholders, valuing the company at $1
billion.
Farfetch, which brings together more than 300 of the world's
top designer boutiques on its website Farfetch.com, has raised a
total of more than $195 million.
The company will use the funds to launch local language
websites, including those in German, Korean and Spanish, it said
in a statement.
London-based Farfetch's shareholders include media company
Conde Nast International and private equity firm Vitruvian
Partners.
DST Global is run by Silicon Valley-based Russia-born
billionaire Yuri Milner, who had once backed Facebook Inc
, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and online home
rental company Airbnb.
Farfetch's announcement comes a day after one-time
high-flying shopping site Fab.com was sold to hardware products
company PCH International in a firesale. Fab had raised more
than $300 million.
Fab grew too fast and did not have the high-end focus of
Farfetch, analysts said.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Sarah McBride in
San Francisco; Editing by Kirti Pandey)