TAIPEI Jan 10 A joint venture between Henderson Land Development, Taiwan's Far Glory Land Development and China's Shimao Group is planning real estate development projects worth 40 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) in China this year in their first move to tap the market.

Straits Construction Investment Ltd. plans development projects in Fujian and Nanjing, each with a size of 20 billion yuan, an executive of Far Glory, which owns 30 percent of the tie-up, told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Far Glory and Henderson were among a group of Greater China investors that said last year they planned to raise $10 billion for investments in real estate and technology industry and others.

Taiwan's Teco Electric is also an investor in the joint venture.

Far Glory shares closed up 3.6 percent, beating the main index's 1.21 percent rise.

Henderson shares jumped 1.4 percent in Hong Kong trading, outperforming the broader market's 1 percent gain. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Coco Li; Writing by Faith Hung)