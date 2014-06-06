HONG KONG, June 6 (basis point) - Taiwan-listed Farglory Land Development Co Ltd met with lenders on Friday afternoon after news broke of its chairman's admission to bribery charges, banking sources said, which has cast a pall over a loan currently in the market for the company's China unit.

Farglory chairman Chao Teng-hsiung was detained after Taiwan High Court on Monday upheld a previous decision to revoke his bail, local media reported. He admitted to paying a NT$16m (US$533,000) bribe to a county official in connection with a residential construction contract in Taoyuan County, northern Taiwan.

Chao's son Chao Wen Chia, who was appointed as acting chairman on Monday after the news broke, represented the company to meet with lenders.

An Rmb800m (US$128m) five-year onshore term loan for China unit Qingdao Shenhua Real Estate Co Ltd launched in February is now in limbo.

Sources said the company has only met with lenders on a NT$12bn five-year financing from August 2011 for a commercial building project in New Taipei City's Xizhi District.

Facility agent Land Bank of Taiwan and the seven other lenders including Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, Bank of East Asia, Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Industrial Bank of Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank and Taiwan Business Bank participated in the meeting.

According to sources, the company has verbally agreed to put capital funds for the project into a lenders trust, in a move to strengthen the loan's security.

Lenders are also asking for the younger Chao to be added as a guarantor, sources said. The detained Chao is a guarantor on four property project loans including the NT$12bn deal, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Meanwhile, lenders have also agreed verbally to let Farglory Land use the NT$669.5m undrawn portion of the NT$12bn loan to complete construction, which is expected in two months.

The verbal agreements need to be approved by the boards of the company as well as the banks involved.

According to LPC, the Farglory Group has seven outstanding loans amounting to NT$50.159bn in the onshore loan market, including the NT$12bn loan and three other facilities for Farglory Land.

Farglory Land also has a NT$7bn four-year loan from October 2012, a NT$1.214bn three-year financing from March 2013, and a NT$4.145bn five-year facility from September 2013.

Farglory Dome Co Ltd, set up to construct the Taipei Dome stadium project, has a NT$15.4bn 15-year loan from November 2011. This financing was launched several times since 2006 before completion in 2011 as the controversial project fought to gain approval from the city government.

One source said Farglory Dome is also expected to have a meeting with lenders following the untoward developments.

Farglory FTZ Investment Holding Co Ltd has a NT$3.2bn seven-year loan from April 2011 and Fareast Land Development Co Ltd has a NT$7.2bn five-year term loan from March 2014.

Out of the seven deals, five are property project financings. Chao provided guarantees on four of these.

LBOT and Mega are the top two lenders to Farglory Group. Through the seven loans, LBOT has lent NT$9.579bn in total, while Mega provided NT$7.7596bn.

Farglory Land, which has expanded its footprint from Taiwan into mainland China, the US and the Middle East, is a real estate arm of Farglory Group. The group is also engaged in insurance, logistics and hotel businesses.

Chao ranked No.1,005 on the Forbes real-time billionaires list with wealth of US$2bn on May 30. (Reporting By Carol Zhong; Editing by Jacqueline Poh and Prakash Chakravarti)