WASHINGTON Dec 30 Farm-state lawmakers have
agreed on a one-year extension of a farm law that, if enacted,
would head off a possible doubling of U.S. milk prices to $7.OO
or more a gallon in 2013.
The compromise resulted from bipartisan discussions in the
House of Representatives' Agriculture Committee and talks with
colleagues in the U.S. Senate, Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, the
House panel's chairman, said in a statement on Sunday.
"It is not perfect - no compromise ever is - but it is my
sincere hope that it will pass the House and Senate and be
signed by the President by January 1," Lucas, a Republican,
said.