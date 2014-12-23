(Corrects second paragraph to say "scholarships funded by
Merck, Zoetis, Cargill and others this year.")
By Duff Wilson and Mimi Dwyer
Dec 23 The pharmaceutical industry has strong
ties to veterinary education across the United States, providing
financial support to professors, researchers and students.
Zoetis, the world's leading animal drug maker, has given
$3.6 million in scholarships over the past five years to more
than 1,100 U.S. veterinary students. The American Association of
Bovine Practitioners, a beef veterinary group, provided $300,000
in grants and scholarships funded by Merck, Zoetis, Cargill and
others this year.
A four-year veterinary education costs well over $200,000,
and students often leave school with significant debt. But five
pharmaceutical companies have donated hundreds of thousands of
dollars to help veterinary students pay back loans. One
condition: that the students practice food-animal medicine for
four years.
Some students also are paid to serve as representatives of
pharmaceutical companies on their campuses. "I don't think
they're pushing anything that's going to affect how we practice
as veterinarians, but it certainly could be viewed that way,"
said Alexander Thomson, the Zoetis student representative at
Cornell veterinary college. He declined to say how much he is
paid.
Leading veterinary professors are also accepting money from
the pharmaceutical industry for everything from research to
company-scripted promotional speaking.
Such speaking arrangements are banned by many university
medical faculties, according to Eric Campbell, a Harvard
University professor who studies conflicts of interest between
medical doctors and drug companies. "The fact that they're being
supported by the companies they're supposed to be overseeing
raises issues about the impact of those payments," he said.
Pamela Ruegg, a professor of dairy science at the University
of Wisconsin, was paid to speak by Zoetis, among others. Then,
she said, Zoetis stopped inviting her to forums when she voiced
concerns that antibiotics were being overused on farms. "They
wouldn't sponsor me as a speaker because they're mad at me,"
Ruegg said. "My message is we have to reduce the amount of
antimicrobial use and use it properly."
Last week, however, Ruegg said a Zoetis representative
called her to ask if the company could distribute a YouTube
video she made and a paper she wrote advocating more "watchful
waiting" and less antibiotic usage on dairy farms. "It's a
favorable development," she said. Zoetis declined to comment.
Mark Papich, a professor of clinical pharmacology at North
Carolina State's veterinary college, has received speaking and
consulting fees, honoraria, research grants or gifts from nearly
every pharmaceutical company, a fact he talks about openly.
"It's a matter of survival for us to try and get support
from the pharmaceutical companies," he said.
(Reporting By Duff Wilson and Mimi Dwyer)