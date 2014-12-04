(Adds topic and product codes.)
* Reuters data analysis shows sharp rise in misuse of
ceftiofur
* Ceftiofur accounted for one-fourth of USDA drug-residue
violation reports in 2013
* Manufacturer Zoetis says ceftiofur safe when used as
directed
* Research shows ceftiofur can promote development of
superbugs
By Michael Erman and Brian Grow
NEW YORK/ATLANTA, Dec 4 It is one of the most
potent antibiotics used by U.S. cattle and dairy farmers, the
key component in the top-selling drug line of Zoetis, the
world's largest animal health company.
But the strength of the antibiotic ceftiofur - and the
frequency with which it's being misused on farms across America
- has created a threat to human health that may overshadow the
drug's effectiveness, a Reuters examination shows.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cautioned in 2012 that
ceftiofur could pose a "high public health risk," in part
because the drug belongs to a class of antibiotics considered
critically important in human medicine. The warning is the FDA's
strongest kind. The concern is that ceftiofur in animals could
spawn antibiotic-resistant bacteria, superbugs that can infect
people and defeat conventional medical treatment, even when the
drug is used as directed.
A Reuters analysis of government data indicates that the
risks to human health may be more significant than previously
known. Since last year, records kept by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture show that traces of ceftiofur were found at illegal
levels in slaughtered animals more frequently than with any
other drug. In 2013, ceftiofur alone accounted for one-fourth of
all residue violations logged by the USDA, the data show.
The ceftiofur residues are not themselves considered
dangerous to people if ingested, because the government sets its
standards well below hazardous levels.
But the traces serve as a warning sign that the drug was
used shortly before the animal was killed, thus increasing the
chances that the meat contains superbugs, said Guy Loneragan, a
veterinary epidemiologist at Texas Tech University. Studies show
that ceftiofur, more than most other drugs, can sharply increase
the amount of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in an animal.
"It kills off weaker bugs and allows stronger ones to
survive and multiply," Loneragan said. The effect is especially
pronounced soon after the drug has been used, studies show.
Zoetis says ceftiofur is safe to use as directed. "The use
of ceftiofur continues to be appropriate when used according to
the label directions in those animals that are in at-risk
situations," said Scott Brown, vice president of global
therapeutics research at Zoetis.
The stakes are especially high because the drug is part of a
crucial class of antibiotics called cephalosporins. The class
includes ceftriaxone, a drug that's vital to treating pneumonia,
meningitis and salmonella infections in children, according to
the FDA. The use of one type of cephalosporin can compromise the
effectiveness of others in the same class.
"There is a very clear link between ceftiofur use and
ceftriaxone resistance," said Paul Fey, a professor of
microbiology at University of Nebraska Medical Center. "We know
that ceftiofur-resistant salmonella are clearly
ceftriaxone-resistant."
ECONOMIC INCENTIVES
Despite the perils, there are economic incentives to misuse
ceftiofur. The potent drug can keep a sick cow alive long enough
for a dairy farmer to sell the animal to a slaughterhouse. A
course of treatment can cost from $20 to more than $100,
relatively high for veterinary antibiotics. But that is far less
than what the farmer stands to make if the animal survives until
it can be sold for meat. Dairy cows for slaughter are now
fetching $1,500 or more, according to farmers and USDA data.
Hugh Byron ran a dairy farm in Hillsboro, Kentucky, until
2011 and kept cattle until this year. He says he frequently used
ceftiofur to treat common infections in his cows. In July 2010,
a dairy cow sent to slaughter from Byron's farm tested positive
for 5.61 milligrams of ceftiofur residue per kilogram of tissue
sample. That was 14 times higher than the 0.4 milligram per
kilogram tolerance level set by the FDA.
Byron admits that he has administered ceftiofur at the end
of his animals' lives hoping they'd hang on, so that a
slaughterhouse would accept the cows and pay him.
"We're talking about our livelihood, our money. We're trying
to save the cow and if we can't save the cow, we're trying to
salvage it," said Byron. "In other words, send her to the
stockyard and get something out of it. So there's a temptation
to fudge on it."
Zoetis features the drug's economic advantages in its
marketing to farmers and veterinarians. One of ceftiofur's
features is a short withdrawal period - the FDA-mandated time
between when an animal stops taking an antibiotic and when its
milk or meat is certain to be sufficiently free of residue to
pass inspection.
The drug's time advantage is significant. In the case of
milk, if a cow takes penicillin, the farmer must discard all the
milk produced for at least two days and as many as 15 days after
the drug is last given. There's often no withdrawal period for
certain ceftiofur products, so a cow can keep producing milk
while taking it.
"No wasted milk ensures a better return on investment,"
Zoetis says on its website about its ceftiofur-brand drug
Excenel.
THE WITHDRAWAL PERIOD
The residue-testing program is supposed to help the
government ensure that farmers are not misusing the drugs. The
regulations contain a gap, however. The USDA tests animals for
traces of antibiotics, to prevent excess levels of drugs such as
ceftiofur from entering the food supply. But the residue program
doesn't test for the presence of resistant bacteria. In the case
of ceftiofur, those bugs can survive in an animal past the end
of the drug's required withdrawal period, studies show.
Loneragan of Texas Tech said his research suggests the FDA
should analyze whether high levels of resistant bacteria remain
beyond the withdrawal period. A longer period may be warranted,
he said, to ensure that the resistant bacteria population is
reduced before the animal is slaughtered.
The reason for the rise in ceftiofur violations isn't clear.
The USDA implemented a new test in 2012 that it says is better
at identifying traces of all drugs. But the USDA residue data
don't show as large an increase in violations for penicillin and
other antibiotics as they do for ceftiofur.
FDA spokeswoman Juli Putnam said the agency "is aware of the
increase in ceftiofur residue violations" and is gathering more
information to "better understand the matter." She said the
agency is aware of Loneragan's research findings as well, "and
we continue to consider the evolving science related to the
impact of antimicrobial use on bacterial populations."
Zoetis said the FDA has evaluated ceftiofur's impact on
antibiotic resistance in bacteria and has approved drugs
containing the compound as recently as last year.
Those caught misusing veterinary antibiotics face light
consequences. Penalties include condemnation of the animal. FDA
inspectors review a violator's practices, which can result in
warning letters ordering farmers to change how they administer
the medicines. Further action is extremely rare, an examination
of regulatory and court records shows.
The residue testing program has been harshly criticized by
federal auditors. A 2010 report by the Government Accountability
Office found that the program "is not accomplishing its mission
of monitoring the food supply for harmful residues." One result
of the audit was the implementation two years later of the new
residue testing methodology now used by the USDA and FDA.
SUCCESSFUL DRUG
The widespread application of antibiotics in veterinary
medicine poses enormous challenges for health authorities.
Today, 80 percent of all antibiotics used in the United States
are given to livestock, not to people. In September, Reuters
documented how some of America's largest poultry companies
routinely mix low levels of antibiotics into the feed given to
chickens, a practice that scientists believe is especially
conducive to the growth of superbugs.
About 2 million people in the United States are sickened
each year by bacterial infections that resist conventional
antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die, according to the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World
Health Organization called antibiotic resistance "a problem so
serious it threatens the achievements of modern medicine."
Despite such concerns, sales of antibiotics for use in food
animal production rose 16 percent by volume from 2009 to 2012,
government data show. Sales of cephalosporins increased at more
than twice that rate.
The government has made some effort to curb ceftiofur use
because of concerns about antibiotic resistance. The FDA
requires farmers to obtain a prescription from a veterinarian.
In 2012, the agency issued an order prohibiting most off-label
uses of the drug, pointing to residues as one contributing
factor.
The rise in ceftiofur use is a boon to its largest maker,
Florham, NJ-based Zoetis, the former animal drug unit of
pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. Ceftiofur-based brands are the
company's top-selling line, generating about $300 million in
revenue per year since 2011, according to company financial
reports.
Zoetis markets its ceftiofur brands to veterinarians, who
must prescribe the drug, and to farmers in YouTube videos and in
veterinary and dairy publications. The drug has become one of
the most popular antibiotics on American cattle farms.
Veterinarians and farmers praise its potency, efficiency and
ability to treat multiple ailments, from foot rot to bovine
respiratory disease.
"SUCH A HUGE EFFECT"
"We had to use so little of it for such a huge effect," said
H. Morgan Scott, a veterinary epidemiologist at Texas A&M
University's College of Veterinary Medicine.
Another selling point is the drug's short withdrawal times.
FDA withdrawal guidelines are based on the presence of
antibiotic residue in meat. Compared with other antibiotics,
ceftiofur is metabolized rapidly by cows - and so regulators
require a shorter waiting period. The drug's withdrawal periods
are zero to three days for milk and four to 13 days for meat.
With other drugs, the ranges can be four weeks or more for meat.
Those short windows leave a potential safety gap. Even when
ceftiofur is used as approved, one 2007 study shows,
antibiotic-resistant bacteria remained present in the guts of
cattle long after the drug was given. The FDA cited the study,
whose authors include Loneragan and Scott, in the 2012 order
reining in use of the drug.
The study, published in the American Journal of Veterinary
Research, found that one properly administered dose of a
ceftiofur-based medication made by Zoetis resulted in 40 percent
of the surviving E. coli in cattle having resistance to
ceftiofur six days after the dose. The resistant bacteria
population remained above 20 percent of the total for two weeks.
Resistant bacteria did not return to levels typical in untreated
cattle for 28 days, well after ceftiofur's withdrawal period,
the study found.
As part of the USDA's National Residue Program, food safety
regulators test meat for drugs and chemicals that could prove
dangerous to consumers. In 2012, the USDA tested for drug
residues in about 185,000 cattle - far less than 1 percent of
the more than 33 million cattle slaughtered in the United States
that year. The percentage of pigs, poultry and other animals
tested is lower.
If high drug residues are found, the results are turned over
to the FDA for investigation and enforcement.
In 2013, no single drug residue was found more frequently in
slaughtered animals than ceftiofur, the Reuters analysis shows.
Violations involving high levels of ceftiofur in meat rose
by 323 percent between 2008 and 2013 - from 98 violations to
415. Last year alone, more than a quarter of all 1,634 residue
violations were for ceftiofur - more than four times its share
of violations in 2008, the analysis shows. Violations involving
ceftiofur have continued at a similar rate during the first half
of 2014.
Dairy cows are one of America's major sources of ground
beef, which in turn is the beef product most prone to bacterial
infections. Dairy cows are also the leading source of ceftiofur
residues, representing 76 percent of the 415 violations in 2013.
Last year, 45 percent of the 1,634 residue violations for all
drugs were found in dairy cows.
Zoetis said it was aware of the residue violations but that
they were small in number, and most - perhaps all - of the
animals were pulled from the food supply when residues were
found.
"These are animals that probably should not have gone to
slaughter, or there were mistakes and animals go to slaughter
that didn't follow withdrawal periods," said John Hallberg,
director of U.S. regulatory affairs at Zoetis.
"YOUR BOTTOM LINE"
Ceftiofur can save farmers money by keeping a cow milking
longer and by preserving her value at the slaughter stage. In
its marketing materials, Zoetis zeroes in on some of the
savings.
In one pitch, it says that using its Excede brand instead of
penicillin to treat dairy cows with bovine respiratory disease
could save a farmer more than $30 per animal, after factoring in
the value of milk production not lost to withdrawal.
The company makes a similar case for Excenel. "Protect your
cows and your bottom line with EXCENEL," its website says.
There are also gains to be had at life's end. Because of the
short withdrawal times, farmers can get paid more quickly after
treating the animal.
"Shorter meat withdrawals. You'd have to wait 29 days
longer" when using a rival drug, says an advertisement for
Excede.
Time is money for a farmer with a gravely ill cow on his
hands. Interviews with farmers, veterinarians and field
researchers, and a review of FDA warning letters, show ceftiofur
has been administered to animals by farmers eager to keep a sick
animal alive long enough to sell it.
Byron, the 66-year-old retired dairyman in Kentucky, says
ceftiofur is a wonder drug. It's one of the more effective
antibiotics, he found, and treated animals and their milk don't
have to be kept off market for long.
"Our attitude, most of us, was if (ceftiofur) worked, if
it'll save a cow, we'll spend the money," Byron said. "You're
talking about a thousand-dollar animal or more."
After the USDA found high traces of ceftiofur in the cow
he'd sold for slaughter, Byron received a letter from the FDA
warning him to improve his processes. The agency evaluated his
operation later that year, found it to be in order and closed
the case. The agencies took no other action.
(Additional reporting by Mimi Dwyer in New York; edited by
Blake Morrison and Michael Williams)