By Brian Grow
Dec 3 A week after grilling hamburgers in his
backyard in November 2011, business consultant Kenneth Koehler
became violently ill. He suffered stomach pains, diarrhea and
nausea - and rushed to the hospital emergency room in Biddeford,
Maine.
Days later, his doctors told him that his burger was
contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium, a strain commonly
found in ground beef.
But Koehler's salmonella was more dangerous than he
realized. Records provided to Reuters by Koehler showed that the
salmonella strain in the ground beef was resistant to nine types
of antibiotics. Three of the antibiotics that didn't work were
cephalosporins, including ceftriaxone, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records.
Neither Koehler, 56, nor his doctors know for certain
whether ceftiofur had been administered to any of the cows whose
meat was contaminated. But they knew the drugs that his
salmonella strain were resisting. That's because he was among
the last of 19 people from seven states sickened in the
outbreak, according to Koehler and the CDC records.
Based on the CDC's testing of the salmonella strain, Koehler
said, his doctors already determined ceftriaxone wouldn't work.
Instead, they prescribed ciprofloxacin, a powerful antibiotic in
a different drug category. In humans, about 3 percent of all
salmonella samples tested in 2012 by the CDC were resistant to
ceftriaxone.
"They went directly to cipro," Koehler said of his doctors.
"To put it bluntly, this salmonella really kicked my butt."
Investigators for the Maine branch of the CDC tested the
leftover beef in Koehler's freezer. The tests showed the source
of his salmonella was ground beef bought at a Hannaford Bros.
supermarket in Saco, Maine. Hannaford declined to comment.
Koehler was fortunate. He was treated and released the same
day. Eight other people with ceftriaxone-resistant salmonella
were hospitalized in the same outbreak, according to the CDC
records.
