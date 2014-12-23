(This story accompanies a Special Report, "Vets face
conflicting loyalties to animals, farmers - and drug firms"))
By Duff Wilson and Mimi Dwyer
Dec 23 In some cases, the relationships between
veterinarian and drug companies appear at odds with the ethics
code that the profession has embraced.
That code, adopted by the American Veterinary Medical
Association, calls on veterinarians to disclose all potential
conflicts of interest to clients. But neither the government nor
the veterinarian association tracks or enforces the provision.
The association itself accepts money from the pharmaceutical
industry and mentions on its website its "partnerships" with
drug companies. In the past four years, the association accepted
$3.3 million from pharmaceutical companies, said Ron DeHaven,
its executive vice president. The amount has not been previously
reported.
DeHaven said sponsorships by drug manufacturers improve the
association's educational offerings, even though the amount the
group accepted last year - $706,000 - is just 2 percent of the
group's $33.6 million budget. He said such contributions have no
effect on the group's policy positions, and any conflicting
financial interests of the group's own board, staff or
volunteers are managed through disclosure forms that the
association keeps private.
"The AVMA policy," DeHaven added, "is veterinarians should
disclose."
In 2009, the association appointed an Antimicrobial Use Task
Force to respond to rising concerns about antibiotics in animal
agriculture.
Although its 15 members filled out disclosure forms, the
association will not make their responses public.
By reviewing other records, Reuters found six of the 15 task
force members had financial ties to drug makers. One of them,
Michael Apley, is a leading veterinary pharmacologist and
professor at Kansas State University. Apley has been paid to
speak, consult or research for most of the leading antibiotics
companies. He supports continued use of the drugs to prevent and
treat illness on farms and ranches.
In an e-mail, Apley described himself as "someone who lives
at the intersecting agendas of animal agriculture, the
veterinary profession, the pharmaceutical industry, academia,
the consumer, and anti-animal agriculture groups. I live there
with regulatory and legislative people."
