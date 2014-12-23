(This runs with two sidebars: Connections between drug makers
By Duff Wilson and Mimi Dwyer
NEW YORK Dec 23 In 2016, a new U.S. Food and
Drug Administration policy will give veterinarians a key role in
combating a surge in antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" that
infect humans. For the first time, the agency will require
veterinarians, not farmers, to decide whenever antibiotics used
by people are given to animals.
Medical doctors issue antibiotics by prescription only. Yet
farmers and food companies have been able to buy the same or
similar drugs over the counter to add to feed and water. The
drugs not only help prevent disease but enable livestock to grow
faster on less feed.
The new directive is meant to guard against the overuse of
the drugs in American meat production. But by enlisting the help
of veterinarians, a Reuters examination found, the FDA will be
empowering a profession that not only has allegiances to
animals, farmers and public health, but also has pervasive and
undisclosed financial ties to the makers of the drugs.
The relationships between medical doctors and the
pharmaceutical industry are subject to strict rules that require
the public disclosure of payments for meals, trips, consulting,
speaking and research.
No laws or regulations - including the new FDA directives -
require veterinarians to reveal financial connections to drug
companies. That means veterinarians can be wined and dined and
given scholarships, awards, stipends, gifts and trips by
pharmaceutical benefactors without the knowledge of the FDA or
the public.
Of the 90,000 veterinarians who practice in the United
States, about 11,000 - or one of every eight - work in food
animal production, according to a 2013 workforce study.
Livestock and poultry specialists advise growers on health
issues from insemination to birth to weaning to fattening to
euthanasia. They also treat a variety of illnesses and injuries.
Many train farmhands how to spot disease and administer drugs.
In some ways, the role of the veterinarian is more
complicated than that of the medical doctor. For a veterinarian,
the patient is the animal but the client is the owner. In the
case of food production, those clients are seeking to maximize
profit, and part of the veterinarian's job is to help them do
so.
Veterinary medicine is a little-regulated corner of the
medical profession, more dependent on industry funding than its
human counterparts, and Reuters found that drug companies
support veterinarians at every stage of their careers. Sometimes
the payments are small - $10 for a meal or $250 for an hour's
talk. But larger funding arrangements - $100,000 for research,
for example - are not uncommon.
Of the 22 veterinarians who advised the FDA in recent years
on how to use antibiotics on farms, 11 received money from
pharmaceutical companies. Many of these details weren't
disclosed by the FDA, which wasn't required until 2007 to post
on its website "the type, nature and magnitude of the financial
interests" of its advisers. Reuters identified payments to FDA
advisory group members by reviewing veterinary journals,
industry publications, meeting transcripts, conference programs
and resumes, among other sources.
The influence of drug companies also extends to the training
that current and future veterinarians receive. For example,
pharmaceutical companies routinely suggest topics and speakers
for the continuing education events that veterinarians must
attend to keep their licenses. Such involvement is forbidden in
human medicine, according to the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education.
The world's largest animal-drug company, Zoetis, has also
extended its reach into high schools: In 2011, the company gave
$50,000 to help fund a weeklong Purdue University veterinary
camp for 10th, 11th and 12th graders.
The American Veterinary Medical Association, the non-profit
organization that represents the nation's veterinarians, also
benefits from contributions from the pharmaceutical industry.
The association's ethics code calls on veterinarians to divulge
all potential conflicts of interests. But only after Reuters
asked did the group disclose that it has accepted $3.3 million
from drug companies over the past four years. It declined to say
which pharmaceutical companies contributed to the group.
"I'm very concerned that the profession is poised to lose
public trust," said Michael Blackwell, a former deputy director
of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. "I don't think we
can gain public trust if the perception exists of a conflict of
interest."
Told of the Reuters findings, U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter,
D-N.Y., said she will introduce legislation to require public
disclosure of drug company payments to veterinarians. Billions
of dollars in payments to doctors have been disclosed under the
Physician Payments Sunshine Act of 2010, but that law does not
apply to veterinarians.
"That's a terrible omission," said Slaughter, a
microbiologist who has led congressional efforts to reduce
antibiotics in livestock. She said transparency is essential as
veterinarians prepare to take an important new role for public
health.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Today, about 80 percent of all antibiotics used in the
United States go to food animals, mostly as part of the feed or
water given to whole herds and flocks. Some of the antibiotics
serve a dual purpose: They help control and prevent outbreaks of
disease, and they affect microorganisms in the digestive system
in ways that help animals gain weight more effectively with less
feed.
Earlier this year, Reuters reported that some of America's
largest poultry firms were giving antibiotics to their flocks
far more often than regulators knew. In most cases, the drugs
were being administered at the low levels that are especially
conducive to the growth of superbugs.
Scientists with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said antibiotic use contributes to resistance by
killing weaker bacteria and enabling the strongest to survive
and multiply. Each year, about 2 million people are sickened in
the United States with infections resistant to antibiotics, the
CDC estimates. At least 23,000 people die.
Yet even as health professionals have issued warnings,
antibiotics use on U.S. farms increased by 16 percent from 2009
to 2012, the FDA reported in October.
That's one of the reasons the FDA has turned to
veterinarians. The plan is to have vets supervise the use of
antibiotics that are important to fighting human illnesses, and
to create a paper trail of when and where those drugs are used.
Currently the government keeps only overall sales data on
antibiotic use in animals.
"We want to bring that professional supervision into the
process," said Michael Taylor, FDA deputy commissioner for foods
and veterinary medicine.
As veterinarians are asked to safeguard public health, the
financial conflicts they face deserve greater scrutiny, said
Daniel Carlat, who directed a project for the nonprofit Pew
Charitable Trust that examined medical conflicts of interest.
"It hasn't come up because people have not been as concerned
about the health and welfare of animals as they have humans,"
said Carlat, an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at
Tufts Medical School.
"I think the issue is much more germane to the health of
humans now, because we're talking about antibiotic use in
animals that we're eating and that could potentially affect the
effectiveness of antibiotics that we use for our own health,"
Carlat said. "Suddenly, conflicts of interest in veterinary
medicine have become quite relevant for humans We need to know
more."
VETS IN KEY ROLE
The typical starting income of a food-animal veterinarian is
about $71,000 a year and grows to about $103,000, surveys show.
Some treat dogs and cats, too. Many also sell medications in
addition to services - a potential conflict that has been
restricted in Denmark.
American veterinarians say that because there are no
pharmacies that dispense animal drugs, their dual role as
healers and distributors is a convenience, and what's more,
their drug profit margins are usually small. Drug companies also
sell directly to the biggest livestock producers, and their
direct-to-farmer advertising bypasses veterinarians entirely.
The best-paid veterinarians aren't the ones treating
animals. Rather, they work for drug companies. Veterinarians in
pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, research and agrochemicals made
on average $167,000 a year in 2009, a salary survey shows.
Zoetis, the leading animal drug maker, has 825 veterinary
technical advisors and sales people in the United States. The
company had about $1.3 billion in antibiotic drug sales in 2013
- 26 percent of its total revenue.
In addition to the vets that Zoetis employs directly, the
company also has financial relationships with veterinarians
across the nation. That includes providing scholarships and loan
assistance for veterinary students, awards for faculty,
sponsorship of continuing education sessions, funding for
veterinary associations, and payments for veterinarians to
speak, consult and research.
Zoetis won't say which veterinarians it helps, or how many.
Spokeswoman Elinore White said the company monitors its payments
to veterinarians "to ensure that our educational and promotional
efforts do not inappropriately reward prescribing or dispensing
behavior." She declined to discuss how the tracking system works
or whether the company has identified any problematic
overprescribing.
The upcoming FDA directive means that "now there will be a
gatekeeper" between drug companies and food producers, said
Steven Henry, a Kansas veterinarian advising farmers who raise 2
million pigs a year.
Henry and others predict that the new rules will do little
to stanch the flow of antibiotics to farmers because drug
companies need to maintain volumes and profits. "These
impediments are going to restrict sales - until they figure out
a way not to restrict sales," Henry said of drug companies.
Colorado cattle rancher Mike Callicrate said he expects
veterinarians to follow the wishes of the ranchers who employ
them. "These guys are going to fight to the death to keep their
antibiotics," Callicrate said of ranchers who operate the
largest farms. What veterinarians end up prescribing, he said,
"depends on who they're getting paid by."
Fred Gingrich, a veterinarian in Ashland, Ohio, and the
incoming president of the American Association of Bovine
Practitioners, said that was a cynical view of the ethics of
veterinarians and growers. "I'm proud of what we do," he said.
"We welcome the responsibility and the discussion."
'JUDICIOUS USE'
In its guidance to veterinarians and the industry, the FDA
is emphasizing the term "judicious use." Medications should be
used judiciously to prevent and treat specific diseases, not for
promoting growth or feed efficiency, the agency says.
Craig Rowles, a veterinarian in Carroll, Iowa, and an owner
of Elite Pork Partnership, said he has stopped using antibiotics
to promote growth. Each year, Rowles sells 150,000 hogs to Tyson
Foods. He said he still puts doses of tetracycline in the animal
feed for two weeks shortly after weaning. That's when the pigs
are most vulnerable, he said, and the antibiotics help stave off
infections. Rowles considers such doses a judicious use even if
the pigs aren't sick. "That's fairly routine for us," he said.
Two new voluntary rules, effective in December 2016 and
supported by drug makers, prohibit using antibiotics to promote
fattening animals for food, and require prescriptions for all
antibiotics used in both animal and human medicine. But the new
guidelines still permit antibiotics to be used for disease
prevention, a provision that some health advocates say will
enable veterinarians to rationalize almost any prescription.
The FDA's handling of the antibiotics issue itself
illustrates the conflicts facing the industry and the
government.
The agency's Veterinary Medicine Advisory Committee, for
example, discussed the use of antibiotics four times between
1999 and 2006. Among the 22 veterinarians who participated in
those discussions, half had some sort of financial tie with one
or more of the companies that sold antibiotics. In the two most
recent meetings, an even higher percentage, seven of 10, had
financial ties to drug makers.
Last year, the FDA dissolved the group, deeming the
veterinary committee "no longer necessary because of other
opportunities for input." Among those other opportunities is a
task force formed by veterinary colleges. The members include
Willie Reed, the dean at Purdue University's veterinary school.
Purdue pays Reed $276,000 a year. In March, Zoetis named him
to its board of directors. That position pays Reed $240,000
annually in cash and stock and requires directors to act in the
fiduciary interest of the company. The task force announcement
last month didn't mention Reed's tie to Zoetis.
Reed's dual role creates "an ethical smog" because the
veterinary school and dean could be perceived as too close to
the interests of a single drug company, said Thomas Donaldson,
professor of business ethics at the Wharton School of the
University of Pennsylvania. The connection to Zoetis, he said,
should have been disclosed prominently when the colleges set up
the antibiotics task force. "That's a no brainer," Donaldson
said. "You've got a tiger by the tail there."
Reed declined to talk to Reuters directly, but issued a
statement - through Zoetis.
"I have taken an oath as a veterinarian and make
recommendations regarding animal health issues based on my
scientific knowledge, experience and skills in order to protect
human and animal health," he said. "The role I play as a member
of the Zoetis board is consistent with this oath.'"
(Reporting By Duff Wilson and Mimi Dwyer. Editing by Blake
Morrison and Michael Williams)