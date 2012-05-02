* Q1 results reflect Jan 1 merger with US AgBank

* Positive affect of merger offsets drop in lending

May 2 CoBank, a major lender to U.S. agriculture through its role in the Farm Credit System, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net income rose 9 percent, with results reflecting its merger with U.S. AgBank, another FCS bank.

Net earnings were $230.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $212.1 million a year ago.

Quarterly net interest income rose to $313.1 million, from $301.2 million in 2011. Average loan volume for the first quarter was $69.4 billion, up from $54.9 billion for the same period in 2011.

The merger of Denver-based CoBank and U.S. AgBank of Wichita, Kansas, was completed on Jan. 1 after a year-long process. Quarterly results reflected the acquired assets and liabilities of U.S. AgBank, including approximately $20 billion in wholesale loans to 25 Farm Credit associations.

"The merger increased average loan volume as well as net interest income, net income and certain other key measures of financial performance," CoBank said in a statement.

"The positive impact from the merger more than offset a year-over-year decline in agribusiness lending, caused by lower average prices for grains and other commodities and reduced inventory financing requirements at agricultural cooperatives," it said.

Credit quality is historically high, the bank said.

At the end of the quarter, 1.02 percent of CoBank's loans were classified as adverse assets, compared with 1.25 percent at December 31, 2011. Nonaccrual loans fell to $125 million, versus $134.9 million at the end of 2011. The bank recorded a $5.0 million provision for loan losses, down from $12.5 million a year ago.

The bank continues to face challenges to revenue growth, CoBank's chief executive Robert Engel said in a statement. Lower commodity prices and changing farmer delivery patterns have diminished the demand for seasonal borrowing by agricultural co-ops as well as continued weakness in the housing market and overall economy is limiting capital investment, he added.

Many farmers and ranchers are opting to finance operations with cash rather than credit, reducing loans at Farm Credit associations, CoBank said.

CoBank, a member of the Farm Credit System, is a government sponsored enterprise created by Congress in 1916 to provide a reliable source of credit to the U.S. agriculture industry.