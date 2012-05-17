BRIEF-Stenprop says final dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO May 17 The National Farmers Union said on Thursday it was calling on U.S. regulators to institute a 30-day comment period on CME Group's revised plan to extend electronic grain trading to 21 hours a day.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, pared back its plan to increase the trading cycle for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day from an originally envisioned 22 hours a day in response to criticism from grain groups. The markets currently trade 17 hours a day.
NFU's objection was the first to the new plan.
"The public, especially farmers and others with an interest in fair and functional markets, would be well-served if the CFTC were to allow for further dialog," said Roger Johnson, president of the group.
Pending CFTC approval, CME plans to implement 21-hour grain trading no later than June 4.
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's blue-chip stock index hit six-month highs on Thursday morning, with investor sentiment boosted by the yuan's recent strength, signs of improved liquidity in the financial system and bullish May trade data.