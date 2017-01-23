ROME, Jan 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scientists are
predicting that the familiar taste of vanilla or smell of roses,
along with thousands of other scents and flavours, will
increasingly come from a very unfamiliar source - yeast - a
trend that is worrying some farming experts.
A revolution in science means the DNA of plants can be
transferred into yeast, bacteria or algae which can produce the
required ingredient in laboratories within days.
The compounds they produce are the same as those made by the
original plants. Although only a few are on the market now, the
number will increase, say the companies making them.
"It is absolutely something that is here to stay," said
Stephan Herrera, vice president, strategy and public affairs, at
biotech Evolva, which has put a handful of the products on the
market since 2015.
"So many speciality ingredients come from plants or animals
that are rare, or disappearing or really not as sustainable as
they need to be in the future," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, citing sandalwood and agarwood trees.
Evolva produces valencene which originates from oranges and
nootkatone - which comes from grapefruit, the bark of Alaska
yellow cedar and other sources.
It is exploring making sandalwood, agarwood, saffron and
other scents and flavours.
But some agriculture experts are concerned that farmers may
lose their livelihoods as a result of the new technology.
"What happens to the farmers that grow the crops in
developing countries? Are they able to gain employment in this
new industry? Probably not," said Chikelu Mba, a specialist in
seeds and plant genetic resources at the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Shalmali Guttal, executive director of Focus on the Global
South, Thailand, an activist think tank, is also worried about
the impact on farmers.
"Flavours and fragrances come from plants that rural peoples
have cultivated for generations - even centuries - in different
parts of the world," she said.
"They are the results of local knowledge, science and
technology, and are important sources of income to tens of
thousands of small scale farmers."
But Evolva said it would not be putting farmers out of
business.
Cheap, artificial versions of some ingredients - including
vanillin, nootkatone, oudh and sandalwood - are already made
using petrochemicals and are the main competition for companies
like Evolva, not farmers, Herrera said.
But the FAO's Mba said the new products would affect
farmers.
"If there is no difference between perfume that is extracted
from a massively cultured (bacterium) in the laboratory, and the
essential oil you can extract from a plant, why would you not go
the cheaper route if you were producing the perfume?" he said.
SUGAR FIX
Yeast, bacteria and algae feed on sugar to produce the plant
compounds, in a fermentation process similar to that used to
make beer.
Some activists are concerned about the environmental impact
of growing large quantities of sugar to feed the expanding
industry.
But the companies making the products say there is a surplus
of sugar, and the land currently used to grow plants for the
flavours and scents could instead be used for food.
Toine Janssen, head of Isobionics, which produces valencene
said it took about 4kg of sugar to make 1kg of the ingredient -
or about 160,000 oranges.
Herrera said that, in future, waste may be used instead of
sugar to feed the process.
"That has already been happening, but it's not really
economical just yet," he said.
