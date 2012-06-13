* Weak euro makes UK exports less competitive
* Crisis may also lead to cuts in EU farm spending
By Nigel Hunt
BOOTHBY GRAFFOE, England, June 13 The debt
crisis in the euro zone poses a serious threat to the
profitability of farms in Britain, because the decline in the
single currency is likely to curb exports and the value of
support payments, banking and farming sources said on Wednesday.
"The exchange rate between the pound and the euro is a
massive part of UK agriculture's profitability," Peter Kendall,
president of the National Farmers Union of England and Wales
told Reuters at Britain's major agricultural show for arable
farmers, Cereals 2012.
British farmers receive an annual support payment from the
European Union, which is set in euros, and its value in sterling
terms has been declining as the British currency has risen,
reaching a 3-1/2 year high against the single currency last
month.
"It is not just the single payment, it is also the fact that
so many of our export markets are in Europe. The moment the
exchange rate changes, it is harder to sell into those markets,"
Kendall added.
Most British wheat exports, for example, are shipped to the
euro zone, with the Netherlands and Spain by far the most
important customers.
Allan Wilkinson, head of agriculture for HSBC Bank plc,
warned farmers at the event that returns could fall sharply in
the face of currency fluctuations and cost increases.
"Our calculations show that the surplus on a combinable crop
farm could be hit by 29 percent due to a combination of upwards
pressures on costs and fluctuating currencies," he said.
"Such a shortfall means it is imperative that farmers must
consistently reassess their budgets and ensure they are taking
action to protect their businesses."
RISING COSTS
Charles Whitaker of rural property firm Brown and Co said
wheat production costs in the UK had almost doubled in the past
five years.
"The problem comes if commodity prices fall. Currently
profit and loss accounts are showing positive without the single
farm payment, but it wouldn't take much of a price fall to
change that," he said.
"And if support levels fall, which given the current turmoil
in the euro zone seems possible, then we have an even bigger
problem."
The euro zone debt crisis is also likely to lead to more
pressure to cut public spending including the EU's 55 billion
euro ($69.2 billion) annual farm subsidy bill, which consumes
about 40 percent of the total budget.
"I suspect there will be a budget cut," NFU's Kendall said.
The European Union is in the process of setting spending for
its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) until 2020 and the EU's
executive has proposed it be kept around its current level.
NFU Combinable Crops Chairman Andrew Watts said, however,
there was no mechanism to adjust for inflation, adding the debt
crisis had the potential to raise EU inflation rates and
therefore erode the budget in real terms.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)