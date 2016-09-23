SELELE, Uganda, Sept 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Amina Shale, a Somali farmer, says worsening droughts and ever
more unpredictable weather are making getting a crop ever
harder.
"It can take a whole year before the rains come," she
complained. "Growing crops like tomatoes is very tiring because
I have to water them at least twice a day."
But Shale now has some new ideas about how to cope, thanks
to a trip to visit the neighbours.
She and 26 other Somali farmers traveled to eastern Uganda
last month to see how sweet potatoes are turning into a
climate-resilient boom crop for that East African nation.
Uganda is now the leading producer in the region of root
crops, which researchers say are much tougher in the face of
worsening climate-change-related problems such as drought and
flooding.
Some roots, like cassava and sweet potato, are being
processed into flour and increasingly used for everything from
doughnuts to wedding cakes.
That is helping boost incomes and ensure food security -
something urgently needed in Somalia, where 40 percent of people
are acutely food insecure, according to an estimate by the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Today, few Somali farmers know of - or grow - crops like
sweet potatoes or cassava, Shale said. She plants vegetables and
fruits such as tomatoes, kale and pawpaw.
But during the FAO-backed trip to Uganda, she saw how root
crops require less irrigation - and she is now considering
switching, she said.
On both sides of the border, farmers are struggling with
problems brought on by more erratic weather, including new or
worsening pests and diseases attacking traditional staple crops.
Extreme weather is also causing more of the crops that are
harvested to rot quickly, said Akello Christine Ekinyu, a
Ugandan farmer from Odowo who now grows and processes cassava
and sweet potato.
Ekinyu, one of the hosts for visiting Somali farmers, said
the crop switch had helped lift her family out of poverty.
"I built a new brick house with the income I got from these
crops," beamed Ekinyu, wearing a gold dress and matching
headscarf.
In a day, she said, she can make about 100,000 Uganda
shillings ($30) selling cassava and sweet potatoes, compared to
$2 when she worked day jobs in town. That has been enough to
send her two children to university, she said.
NEW SOURCES OF INCOME
The key, she told the visiting Somalis, is to find ways to
process crops to increase their value, such as turning cassava
or sweet potatoes into finished products like flour.
She learned to do this after joining the Soroti Sweet Potato
Producers and Processors Association in Uganda.
Echabu Silver, the group's chairman, explained that "instead
of consuming or selling the cassava when it is raw, farmers
should process it, turn it into new products and then sell it at
a higher price."
That could be anything from crisps and doughnuts to flour
for wedding cakes, he said.
Tony Ijala, manager of Cassava Adding Value for Africa, a
project led by the Natural Resources Institute of the University
of Greenwich, said cassava is increasingly no longer grown for
home consumption only, but also sold at markets.
"Even retired Ugandans are planting - and deriving an income
from - cassava instead of relying on their extended families,"
he said.
Building markets for the new crops has taken time, however.
Akorir Helen Mary, former secretary general of the Arapai
Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Uganda, said the
organisation's members lost 15 tonnes of cassava flour - worth
$4,500 - in 2012, due to a lack of buyers.
But now, four years later, "there is high demand for cassava
in the market, as (it is) most Ugandan industries' - like
breweries' - preferred raw material," he said.
(Reporting by Kagondu Njagi, editing by Zoe Tabary; please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters that covers xxx. Visit news.trust.org)