June 23 In the tussle between U.S. farmers and
Big Data purveyors, farmers are winning some control over
details about crop and growing conditions on their land, but
most data sellers are retaining ultimate say over how they can
use the information that could be worth billions of dollars.
Although companies like Deere & Co and Monsanto Co's
Climate Corp are giving some ground by putting legal
teeth behind promises made during sales pitches, they are
refusing to back away from claims they have an absolute right to
all data collected as combines, tractors and other equipment
work fields across the country.
Some farmers suspect they are not getting their share.
"It's a ploy, it's marketing. They're still after what they
really want and that's to get the data for free," said Billy
Tiller, a farmer and founding member of the Grower Information
Services Cooperative, a farmer cooperative focused on data.
The controversy centers on the emerging new market for
digital information systems sold by Climate Corp, Deere and
other vendors. Mounted onboard farm machines as they work the
fields, the new tools assist with precision planting, improved
fuel efficiency, cost-efficient fertilization and other
improvements to modern agronomy. They also collect and feed back
the farm data, which data vendors can repackage and sell.
Big Data firms from the heartland could turn into big
business for the handful of companies that dominate the market:
equipment makers Deere and CNH Industrial and seed
companies Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer. Monsanto has said Climate
Corp could become part of a $20 billion market, and DuPont
Pioneer projects $500 million in annual sales over the next
decade.
Deere's careful recasting of contracts this spring highlight
the dispute. Contracts for the agriculture giant's telematics
service no longer grant Deere open-ended rights to use all the
data it collects for unspecified "business purposes." Instead,
they grant Deere the right to use data only "as needed to
provide telematic services."
But in a separate document Deere provides to customers - the
company's data services and subscriptions policy - Deere
declares it is free to use all the data it collects, however it
sees fit, so long as it strips away personally identifiable
information.
So far, farmers have been willing to share data to gain
specific details on farm conditions, and companies have said
they do not intend to pay farmers for data. But with Big Data
companies planning to sell customer-made seeds or peddle precise
crop production estimates, farmers now want a share of the value
stream.
The American Farm Bureau Federation in January adopted an
official policy calling for more transparency and farmer
control. Farm Bureau officials met with several data companies
this spring to drive home the point.
"Transparency is the golden rule of this data privacy
conversation," said AFBF economist Matt Erickson.
Company responses vary. Climate Corp rewrote parts of its
privacy policy this month, retaining the right to use farm data,
promising not to use it to speculate on commodities prices, and
stating it will obtain explicit consent for uses other than
making improvements to Climate Corp's own products.
"We believe our policies are both responsive to farmer
concerns and lead the industry in the clarity with which we
outline how we will and won't use farmer data," CEO David
Friedberg said in a statement.
CNH Industrial this month updated its user agreements to
explicitly state that farmers own their agronomic data.
"I think the data policies from a number of the companies
will evolve rapidly over the next few years," said Dave Larson,
CNH vice president for agricultural equipment portfolio
strategy. "The market's going to push it."
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)