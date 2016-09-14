ROME, Sept 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Investing in
rural areas is crucial to slowing the migration of millions of
desperate people from farms to city slums, helping to end
poverty and boosting the economies of developing countries, a
U.N. agency said on Wednesday.
Three quarters of the world's poorest and hungriest people
live in rural areas, yet these are often ignored by governments
and development experts, the U.N. International Fund for
Agricultural Development (IFAD) said.
Small farmers produce 80 percent of the food eaten in Asia
and sub-Saharan Africa, and 2.5 billion people worldwide depend
directly on small farms for their incomes, the agency said.
"The development community needs to ... redouble efforts to
help them to achieve dignified and prosperous livelihoods ...
free from hunger and filled with hope," IFAD president Kanayo
Nwanze said at the launch of the 2016 Rural Development Report.
Many governments and experts think of development in terms
of urbanisation and the growth of industries and services, said
IFAD's Paul Winters, who heads the team that wrote the report.
More than 50 percent of the world's population now lives in
cities, a rise from 33 percent in 1960, according to the World
Bank.
"My big concern is countries are basically going to ignore
the rural sector - and the fact that a huge number of the
unemployed and the poor are in rural areas," said Winters, head
of IFAD's research and impact assessment division.
"They're basically going to export poor people from rural
areas to urban slums - and that's a failure of policy," he told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
IFAD's report studied 60 countries and found that economic
growth alone was not enough to tackle rural poverty. Policies
and investment by governments and businesses were also
necessary.
Countries which had developed their rural areas the most
included China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Ecuador, Cameroon, Malawi,
Mozambique and Ethiopia.
Last year, world leaders committed to an ambitious plan to
end poverty and hunger by 2030.
But these goals will not be met unless governments and the
private sector invest more in technology, communications and
better roads in rural areas while helping small farmers meet the
demands of growing urban populations and large food businesses,
development experts said.
"Rural transformation is not automatic. It is a choice,"
said Nwanze, who was awarded last week the first Africa Food
Prize, which recognises those leading efforts to transform
farming in Africa.
