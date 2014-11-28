ROME, Nov 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A handful of
wealthy countries are responsible for most international
farmland acquisitions - what some critics term "land grabs" - in
a trend that is redrawing the global map of land ownership, a
new study has found.
China, the United States, Britain, Germany, Singapore and a
small group of other nations account for the majority of global
land acquisitions, although 126 states participate in the trade,
according to research by Sweden's Lund University.
The deals are "increasingly becoming drivers of land
change", the study said. Some food security experts say the
large-scale acquisitions could undermine the livelihoods of
small farmers, contribute to environmentally damaging mono crop
cultivation, and allow rich countries to exploit poorer nations.
"Some ... see these kinds of investments as a way to develop
countries while others see them as a new wave of colonisation,"
Emma Li Johansson, one of the study's authors, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation. "It depends on your worldview."
Between 32.7 and 82.2 million hectares were traded through
international deals from 2000 to 2012, and land sold in this way
accounts for roughly 1 percent of agricultural terrain, said the
study, published in the November issue of the journal
Environmental Research Letters.
Rights groups consider large-scale land investments "land
grabs" if local farmers are displaced from their fields by
investors, or if the production from farms financed by outside
capital is exported away from countries where food is scarce.
The land buyers are concentrated in wealthy Western nations,
the emerging economies of Asia, and the Middle East, while
countries hosting large scale investments generally come from
developing nations, the researchers reported.
Despite their significant scale, the pace of these deals has
eased in recent years, according to one analyst.
Some high-profile investments announced between 2006 and
2009 have yet to produce food, due to factors such as local
protests, investors who lack agricultural expertise and falling
commodity prices, said Michael Kugelman, of the Woodrow Wilson
International Center for Scholars in Washington.
"A lot of private investors acquired land with no intention
of ever farming it (as they wait for the value to increase),"
Kugelman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The idea of
fencing off critically needed farmland and just having it sit
there is troubling."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)