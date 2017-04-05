RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As
the world moves towards large-scale plantation agriculture, it's
crucial poor countries protect small farmers to meet the food
needs of a growing global population, said a study from
Australian researchers published on Wednesday.
More than half of the world's food is produced by small and
medium farmers, particularly in Africa and Asia, said
researchers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial
Research Organisation (CSIRO) in Australia.
While large-scale plantation agriculture is expanding, small
farms with less than 20 hectares of land should be protected
because they produce more diverse and nutritious food, the study
said.
"It is vital that we protect and support small farms and
more diverse agriculture so as to ensure sustainable and
nutritional food production," Mario Herrero, the study's lead
author, said in a statement.
"Large farms, in contrast are less diverse."
Big farms larger than 50 hectares dominate food production
in the western hemisphere, Australia and New Zealand, producing
more than three quarters of the cereals, livestock and fruit in
those regions, the study said.
In South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, small
farms produce about 75 percent of the food, the study said.
Enshrining formal land rights for small producers is an
effective way of ensuring they can continue farming, previous
studies have said.
The world's food production will need to increase by 70
percent by 2050, the study said, with the global population
forecast to rise to 9.7 billion by then.
Both big and small farms are needed to meet this goal, said
the study, but small producers should not be neglected by
governments and lenders because they generally produce more
nutritious food than their larger counter-parts.
About 70 percent of the world's population lacks legally
registered titles to their land, according to the World Bank,
and small farmers in developing countries are particularly
affected by insecure land access.
