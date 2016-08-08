Aug 8 Investor backing for agriculture
technology startups cooled in the first half of 2016 after
record global investment last year, according to industry data
released on Monday.
Funding from venture capitalists and others totaled $1.8
billion through the first six months of the year, down 20
percent from a year earlier, while the number of deals rose 7
percent to 307, ag investment platform AgFunder said.
The pullback was in line with the broader venture capital
market, it said.
The decline also comes as weak grain prices put pressure on
farmers' incomes and corporate profits.
Investment slipped in the drones and robotics and food
e-commerce categories, while soil and crop technology
experienced an uptick.
The dip in ag-tech financing follows 2015's record-high $4.6
billion investment, according to Ag Funder. The industry wants
to use sophisticated tools such as seed traits, drones and
weather sensors to drive yields and profits higher.
"It's an area we're keenly interested in," said Matt Bell,
principal of Cultivian Sandbox Ventures, whose investments
include Harvest Automation, a company that makes mobile robots
for tree nurseries.
Near Kitscoty, Alberta, farmers may do double-takes later
this year as Brian Headon's self-driving tractor plows his corn
fields with the driver's seat empty.
Headon will spend C$250,000 retrofitting his tractor with a
motor system made by Autonomous Tractor Corp (ATC) that will
allow it to drive by itself, using a global positioning system.
"To not even have an operator in there almost makes me more
comfortable," said Headon, who is also a Western Canada
distributor for ATC. "Because I've taken away the human aspect."
The need for safeguards is an obstacle to widespread
adoption of self-driving tractors, said Matt Rushing, vice
president of product management at AGCO Corp.
"As we start to take the operators off these machines,
you're going to have questions about, 'Can the machines go
rogue?'" Rushing said.
California-based Blue River Technology expects "smarter"
machines to catch on steadily.
Farmers use its "See & Spray" technology on 10 percent of
U.S. lettuce fields, said Ben Chostner, vice president of
business development at Blue River, whose investors include
Monsanto Co and Syngenta AG.
The box-shaped robot, pulled behind a conventional tractor,
pinpoints weeds to douse with a lethal chemical.
"People have been dreaming of Jetsons-like futures since the
'50s," Chostner said. "The technology is really starting to
emerge."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Additional
reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)