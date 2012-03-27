March 27 Faroe Petroleum Plc swung to a full-year profit helped by a 40 million pound ($63.74 million) gain related to an asset swap deal with Norwegian state-owned oil firm Petoro last year.

Faroe said its proved and probable reserves rose five-fold to 23.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), as on Jan. 1, as a result of the transaction with Petoro.

The deal helped boost the company's revenue to 80.2 million pounds, up from 15.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Under the agreement last year, Faroe said it would swap its 30 percent interest in the key Maria prospect in the Norwegian North Sea for stakes in the Njord, Brage, Ringhorne East and Jotun fields.

Faroe -- which operates primarily in the UK and the Norwegian North Sea -- reported a full-year pretax profit of 14.3 million pounds, compared with a pretax loss of 26 million pounds last year.

Shares of the Aberdeen-based explorer were trading up about 6 percent at 162.36 pence at 1040 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.