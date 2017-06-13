OSLO, June 13 London-listed oil company Faroe
Petroleum said on Tuesday a recent appraisal well
confirmed its Brasse discovery off Norway to be commercial.
The company said the well drilled about two kilometres to
the southeast of the main discovery made in the North Sea in
July 2016 confirmed the presence of a hydrocarbon bearing
reservoir.
"Importantly, preliminary analysis of the well results
confirms Brasse as a commercial discovery," Faroe Petroleum
Chief Executive Graham Stewart said in a statement.
The company said last year it planned to start producing oil
from Brasse in 2019 or 2020.
Faroe Petroleum operates the licence and holds a 50 percent
stake, with the rest held by Norway's Point Resources, owned by
private equity investor HitecVision.
The partners are expected to decide shortly whether to drill
another appraisal well at the Brasse discovery later this year,
Faroe Petroleum said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis. Editing by Jane Merriman)