(Adds Statoil comment)
COPENHAGEN, June 21 Oil companies are interested
in restarting the hunt for oil and gas in the scarcely explored
seas off the Faroe Islands neighbouring the more mature UK North
Sea, the head of the Faroese Geological Survey said.
No economically viable discoveries have been made on the
Faroese shelf but the tiny nation hopes to entice energy firms
to restart exploration as it shows them new geological data in
London on Wednesday.
"Oil firms have in many ways shown interest. We are having
meetings, they buy data from us, visit us on the Faroe Islands
... So there is an interest and they are looking at the
possibilities," survey director Niels Christian Nolsoe said.
He declined to identify any of the companies but said bigger
firms could put up the necessary cash, adding that companies
present in the UK Shetland region also might be interested.
Companies including Norway's Statoil and DONG
Energy have previously held licences in the Faroe
Islands, where no firm currently holds any.
"We left the Faroe Islands in 2015 and have no plans about
entering again," said a Statoil spokesman.
The seabed is mostly covered by thick basalt layers, which
make the Faroese offshore areas difficult to explore despite
promising geological and seismic surveys.
The seismic data now available and collected by companies
such as Norway's PGS gives a much better understanding
than when exploration started some 16 years ago, Nolsoe said.
In the fourth licensing round, running until February 2018,
the Faroe Islands is offering licences in an area covering
30,000 square metres on the eastern part of the shelf bordering
the western Shetland region.
"Only nine wells have been drilled in a huge area and big
discoveries have been made in the Shetlands, so if you look at
where there could be some big undiscovered findings, the
possibility is greatest in our area," he said.
In March, Hurricane Energy announced an oil
discovery in the Halifax well in the West Shetland region, which
it said could be Britain's largest undeveloped oil find.
BP started production at the Quad 204 project in the
West Shetland region in May after a $5.7 billion redevelopment,
one of the largest such projects there in recent years that will
breathe new life into the ageing offshore basin.
However, a persistent slump in oil prices and thus strict
cash discipline among oil firms could curb interest in the
undeveloped North Atlantic region.
"The oil price is a challenge ... on the other hand, the oil
industry has also reduced its costs," he said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Dale Hudson and David
Evans)