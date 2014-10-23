* Carlyle, Bain, Investcorp and Ares preparing bids
* Final bids expected by end of November
By Pamela Barbaglia and Freya Berry
LONDON, Oct 23 American buyout firms Carlyle
and Bain Capital are among a group of four private equity
funds preparing second-round bids for British luxury paintmaker
Farrow & Ball, several sources familiar with the situation said.
The others bidders are Gulf Investment firm Investcorp and
Ares Private Equity, part of U.S-based Ares Management,
the sources said on condition of anonymity because the process
is confidential.
Farrow & Ball, which is advised by Rothschild, could be
valued at about 250 million pounds ($401 million), representing
a multiple of 11 times its pro forma earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 23 million
pounds, the sources said.
Its owner European Capital, a private equity and debt
investment firm, aims to have binding offers in by the end of
November in an attempt to select a buyer before 2015.
However, the private equity bidders will first need to go
through an interim round to table their offers ahead of a Nov. 3
deadline to reduce the shortlist further, the sources said.
"It has been structured as a three-part auction to maximise
value," one of the sources said, adding that a private equity
buyout is the most likely option because of lukewarm interest
from industry peers.
The Dorset-based paint company founded by chemists John
Farrow and Richard Ball in the 1930s earns the bulk of its
revenue in Britain, serving the high-end interiors market with
its range of decorative wallpaper and such quaintly-named paint
shades as Cat's Paw, Mizzle and Charlotte's Locks.
Sold to European Capital in 2006 as part of a management
buyout valued at 80 million pounds, Farrow & Ball was put up for
sale again this year in a process that initially attracted 15
preliminary offers, mainly from investment firms, one of the
sources said.
Its management team is looking to expand internationally to
offset declining sales in its home market, one of the sources
said. It is already present in the United States, Germany and
France, which rank as its key overseas markets.
Representatives at Farrow & Ball, European Capital and
Rothschild declined to comment, as did Carlyle, Bain Capital,
Investcorp and Ares.
(1 US dollar = 0.6238 British pound)
(Editing by David Goodman)