(Adds share price, details of refinancing deal)
Nov 24 Farstad Shipping ASA :
* Announces outline for comprehensive financial
restructuring with Siem and its secured lenders
* Will issue a minimum of 702 million shares for a total
subscription of minimum 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115
million) at a price per share of about 1.4245 crowns
* Following the announcement, Farstad shares plunge 38 pct
by 1218 GMT to NOK 3.70
* Siem Oilservice Invest Holdings Limited will underwrite 1
billion crowns of cash issue
* Siem Oilservice Invest Holdings Limited will carry out a
mandatory offer for existing shares of Farstad
* Bondholders in Farstad's bond loans will be requested to
convert all outstanding amounts, in total NOK 1.4 billion, under
the bond loans into equity in Farstad
* Tyrholm & Farstad as, the largest shareholder of Farstad,
will be offered a preferential right to subscribe 105,300,000
new shares for a subscription of 150 million crowns
* The rest of the new shares will be offered to a mix of
existing shareholders and other stakeholders to be finally
agreed
* Says substantial majority of the senior secured lenders
are supportive to the binding term sheet. The senior secured
lenders will be requested to convert parts of the group's
secured debt into equity in Farstad, and provide amortisation
deferrals so as to provide the company with a financial runway
throughout 2021
* Says certain other creditors will also be requested to
contribute in the restructuring
* Says head office and centre of operation of Farstad will
remain in Aalesund
* Term sheet subject to reaching final agreements with other
key Farstad stakeholders including the senior secured lenders,
the bondholders and certain other creditors. Farstad is
continuing its negotiations with these stakeholders
