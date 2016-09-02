By Astrid Wendlandt
| PARIS, Sept 2
PARIS, Sept 2 Berluti, the luxury shoe maker
which parent LVMH is trying to turn into a fashion
brand, has appointed French designer Haider Ackermann as
creative director.
Berluti said 45-year old Ackermann, a respected stylist who
created his own brand in 2003, will present his first collection
at men's fashion week in Paris in January.
Citing sources close to the matter, Reuters had reported in
July that Berluti was in talks to hire Ackermann to replace
Alessandro Sartori who returned to previous employer Ermenegildo
Zegna in February.
"This house represents for me the essence of what is luxury
for man and I am inspired by the idea of joining it in this new
adventure," Ackermann said in a statement.
Ackermann is coming to Berluti after LVMH sank an estimated
100 million euros ($112 million) or more into the brand in
recent years, opening dozens of shops in strategic cities,
holding glamorous events and expensive fashion shows and
developing a fully fledged website.
On top of its trademark shiny shoes costing around 1,500
euros, Berluti sells leather goods, accessories and bespoke
suits.
LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said at the
group's half-year results in July that Berluti was still
lossmaking and did not say when the group expected it to break
even.
Analysts estimate Berluti generates around 150 million euros
in annual revenue. Back in 2013, LVMH boss and controlling
shareholder Bernard Arnault said he expected Berluti to become
profitable in 2016.
Berluti is headed by Bernard's Arnault's oldest son Antoine.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)