LONDON Nov 19 A hat topped with a lobster shell
and a handbag made of an armadillo went on display in London
this week in an exhibition celebrating the life of late fashion
eccentric Isabella Blow.
A fashion director for Vogue, Tatler and The Sunday Times
Style magazines, Blow discovered and nurtured young talent such
as fashion designers Alexander McQueen and Hussein Chalayan and
milliner Philip Treacy.
More than 100 pieces from Blow's personal collection feature
in the exhibition, including clothing by the late McQueen, whose
first designs she bought for 5,000 pounds ($8,000) and paid off
in 100 pound ($160) instalments each week.
Blow committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 48. When her
wardrobe went up for sale two years ago, her close friend Daphne
Guinness bought the entire collection to preserve it as an
inspiration to fashion students.
"It seemed quite clear that the collection would be of
immense value to a great many people," Guinness, who set up a
foundation in honour of Blow's legacy, said.
"I am doing this in memory of a dear friend, in the hope
that her legacy may continue to aid and inspire generations of
designers to come," Guinness said in a statement released at the
exhibition preview in London on Tuesday.
Blow was famous for her eccentric sense of style, consisting
often of a Philip Treacy hat, Alexander McQueen clothes and
Manolo Blahnik shoes, a look recreated for the show among dozens
of other outfits.
"She was a person that brought out something in people and
she pulled people together. Her creativity was infectious," said
exhibition co-curator Shonagh Marshall.
"It's really rare to see a lot of the pieces in this show,
and archives such as Alexander McQueen don't have the really
early stuff. That's all in Isabella's collection," Marshall told
Reuters.
"It's a real snippet of a moment in time," Marshall said of
the lobster hat decorated with Swarovski crystals by designer
Erik Halley.
"There's a sense of spontaneity and creativity that really
comes through with this 1990s 'Cool Britannia' British fashion
design."
"Isabella Blow Fashion Galore" at Somerset House in London
runs from Nov 20 until March 2.
(Additional reporting by Rollo Ross; Editing by Michael Roddy
and Robin Pomeroy)