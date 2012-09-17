By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Designer Christopher Bailey sent
his models down the runway in an explosion of rainbow-coloured
metallic trench coats as part of his latest spring/summer
collection for Burberry.
Models strode the catwalk in corsets, pencil skirts and
sleek silk dresses in raspberry pinks, emerald greens and
sapphire blues, laced with a metallic edge.
Trench coats, a Burberry staple which reaches back to the
company's foundation, appeared in a variety of different forms.
Classic styles were covered in coloured metallic lace, capes
came in both long and short versions and cropped jackets came
with boxy shoulders and slim silhouettes.
The collection was inspired by Norman Parkinson photographs
from the 1940s and 50s, Bailey said.
Burberry's chief creative officer said he looked into the
archives for inspiration, where he found corsets and capes the
brand had produced in the early 1900s, and combined the elements
to create his latest collection.
"The collection was a bit more joyful and quite sassy and a
bit sexy," Bailey told reporters backstage.
"It's about taking those kind of authentic signature DNA
elements from what Burberry is about, our heritage and our
history. But then making them, of the moment and kind of giving
them a spirit."
Burberry held three events to celebrate their latest
collection, which incorporated live video streaming and social
media across the world to its fans.
"We were kind of looking at it in three different ways and
we did different messaging for each different audience and
community but they all were part of the same energy," Bailey
said.
"Fashion is also about entertainment and people are
intrigued and excited about fashion and I think when you do a
show, it's kind of a perfect opportunity for people to feel your
brand and your image and kind of these ideas, music, lights and
beautiful girls."
The star-studded event was attended by U.S. Vogue Editor
Anna Wintour, tennis player Andy Murray and burlesque performer
Dita von Teese.
"The coats are always one of my favourite things, but I'm
really loving all the accessories right now too," she told
Reuters. "When Christopher swings towards my direction and does
retro, I always find myself in the store buying important pieces
to have in my wardrobe."
The designer addressed concerns over Burberry's future
following the company's profit warning last week that had many
investors worried about a slowdown in the luxury market.
"I'm not going to pretend it's not challenging out there but
I think what's important is that we stay very true to our DNA,
to our heritage but also excite people," he told Reuters.